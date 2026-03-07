<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>government’s 2025-26 state budget includes several initiatives aimed at supporting the Kannada film industry. </p><p>They include Cine Mitra, single-window shooting clearances; a digital location map of tourist destinations and historical monuments where filmmakers can shoot; a Puttanna Kanagal museum; preservation of historical materials like photographs, and documentaries, and the film city. </p><p>While the initiatives look like welcome moves, some filmmakers and critics say the budget misses key concerns.</p><p>“It is not enough,” says filmmaker Chaitanya K M. “Our films are suffering because people are no longer coming to theatres. Single-screen cinemas are shutting down, while multiplexes are becoming expensive for the average viewer. For the past 15 years, successive governments have spoken about an initiative called Janata Talkies, but nobody has implemented it.”</p> .Karnataka Budget | Scheme to boost solar energy generation.<p>The idea is to build small 100-150 seat theatres in different localities with affordable tickets, food, and beverages so working-class audiences can return to theatres. “Many of the other initiatives may help the broader film industry, but Janata Talkies will bring people back to Kannada movies,” Chaitanya adds.</p><p>The government also implemented a Rs 200 cap on movie ticket prices last year. However, ahead of the release of ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ last October, Hombale Films filed a petition and brought a stay on the order. It is now pending in the Karnataka High Court.</p><p>“Is it so difficult for the government to vacate the stay?” asks filmmaker Mansore.</p> .<p>“Isn’t Hombale Films a member of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce? The chamber has supported the government order, why can’t it reach an understanding with Hombale for the industry’s larger good?” asks senior journalist Chetan Nadiger.</p><p>Speaking about the other initiatives, they say, “there is nothing special about them".</p><p>“Most of them are routine initiatives which have to be done either way and others are requests the industry has been pleading for many years now. Every year, a certain amount of money has to be spent and they are doing that,” says Nadiger.</p> .<p><strong>Shooting made easy</strong></p><p>Filmmakers are issued a permission letter by the Information and Public Relations Department for shooting. However, the letter only served as basic approval and did not cover clearances from other departments such as the Gram Panchayat, Forest Department, PWD, and others. Getting these permissions separately makes the process time-consuming and uncertain.</p><p>“The film industry has been demanding a single-window clearance system for a very long time. While it has now been announced, only time will tell whether it will actually be implemented,” Mansore adds.</p><p>Another initiative which will make shooting easier is mapping tourist destinations and historical sites for film shoots. “It is a welcome move because we often do not know which location is available. This map will save time and help us plan better during pre-production and recce,” he says. .</p><p>However, he says, the government should also introduce a uniform payment system and Kannada films should be able to get permissions at subsidised rates.</p> .<p><strong>Film city, an elusive promise?</strong></p><p>The film city in Mysuru has been talked about for years, but progress remains slow. “They announced the film city last year as well, but there is no timeline or deadline for its completion,” says Nadiger.</p><p>“This has been going on forever. We have to go to Hyderabad or Mumbai to shoot. This film city project has been in discussion for over 15 years now, yet nothing has been built,” adds Chaitanya.</p><p>Senior journalist Muralidhara Khajane says that the film industry in Karnataka faces challenges due to inadequate funding and a lack of comprehensive film policies. “Despite many such announcements every year, implementation remains a concern. The state, once renowned for its film industry, is losing its prominence, and the government needs to actively support and promote the industry,” he shares. </p>