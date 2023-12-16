Building tax only after issuance of occupancy certificate, says Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: A building would become eligible for tax only after the issuance of the occupancy certificate and until then, the incidence of property tax would only be on the vacant/open land and not on the constructed building, the Karnataka High Court has said.
Justice Suraj Govindaraj said this while allowing a petition filed by B M Habitat, a firm based in Mysuru.
The petitioner is the owner of a property at Vinoba Nagar Road, Jayalakshmipuram in Mysuru. The Mysuru City Corporation had issued a plan sanction for the construction of a multiplex building in January 2006 and a commencement certificate was issued in 2007. After the completion of the construction, the occupancy certificate was issued on April 25, 2011.
On May 2, 2015, the city corporation issued a notice calling upon the petitioner to pay property tax from January 17, 2008, the date on which the two-year validity of the sanction plan is said to have ended. After a round of litigation before the high court, the city corporation passed the order in February 2018, demanding the payment of property tax from January 2008.
The petitioner contended that they could complete the construction in 2010 on account of the delay in issuance of NOC by the deputy commissioner for running multiplex as well as for the delay in issuance of fire clearance. It was submitted that the building was being used only after the occupancy certificate had been issued, the property tax was required to be calculated from the date of the occupancy certificate and not prior thereto.
The city corporation cited the deemed fiction as the building is deemed to have been completed as on January 17, 2008, on account of the plan sanction being valid up to that date. It was also argued that the delay in issuance of NOC and/or fire services cannot deprive it of its valid and due tax.
Justice Suraj Govindaraj noted that there was a considerable delay on the part of the city corporation also in inspecting the property before issuing the occupancy certificate.
“There is no document placed on record that the petitioner has occupied or used the property before the occupancy certificate. The use of the property commenced only post the occupancy certificate had been issued, the property being used for the benefit of the petitioner only thereafter it is only then that the building would become eligible for tax since the application of the property tax is on the building once completed and until then, the incidence of property tax would only be on the vacant/open land and not on the constructed building,” the court said.
The court has now directed the city corporation to receive the property tax from April 25, 2011, the date when the occupancy certificate was issued.