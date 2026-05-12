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Burdened by mounting debts, two farmers die by suicide in Karnataka

In both instances, the farmers were depressed due to mounting debts and agricultural losses.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 17:42 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 17:42 IST
KarnatakafarmersSuicideMandya

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