Burdened by mounting debts, two farmers die by suicide in Karnataka

<p>Malavalli (Mandya): Two farmers from Malavalli taluk, burdened by mounting debts and agricultural losses, died by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/suicide-by-karnataka-farmers-farm-labourers-up-23-even-as-rest-of-india-sees-a-drop-3994313">suicide </a>in separate incidents. The deceased have been identified as K V Nandish (31) of Kandegala village and Mahadevappa (52) of Hebbani village.</p><p><strong>Suicide in Bengaluru</strong></p><p>Nandish, son of the late Venkatesh, a resident of Kandegala, was engaged in farming on his land. He had reportedly borrowed heavily from banks, women's self-help groups, and a Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society. After suffering significant losses in agriculture, he had recently moved to Bengaluru in search of work, to repay his debts.</p><p>However, he was found hanging at his rented house in Bhadrappa Layout, Kodigehalli, Bengaluru, two days ago. The incident came to light when the house owner noticed it. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's sister, Nandini, a case has been registered at Kodigehalli police station.</p>.102 farmers died by suicide in Yavatmal in 2026: Kishor Tiwari .<p><strong>Pesticide</strong></p><p>In the second incident, Mahadevappa, who also served as a priest at Sri Basaveshwara Temple in Hebbani, ended his life by consuming pesticide on Tuesday.</p><p>According to sources, Mahadevappa had availed loans amounting to over Rs 6 lakh, including Rs 60,000 from the Pandithahalli Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society for cultivation on his seven-acre land and Rs 1.20 lakh for sheep rearing. Distressed by the loss of his ragi crop due to rainfall deficit and struggling with health issues, he took the extreme step as he was unable to clear his debts.</p><p>His wife, Dakshayini, has filed a complaint at Malavalli Rural Police Station.</p>