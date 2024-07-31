Bus driver, conductor save girl's life in Karnataka's Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka): In a dashing display of compassion, a city bus driver in Mangaluru saved the life of a young passenger on Wednesday.

The 13F bus was on a routine trip in the city and when passing through Kulur town, a young student travelling in it complained of chest pain.

Bus driver Mahesh Poojary and conductor Suresh immediately rushed the girl to a nearby hospital in Kankanady. Using the bus horn as a siren, the driver rushed through the traffic and arrived at the hospital that was six kilometres away in just six minutes after the passenger raised the alarm.