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Homeindiakarnataka

Bus pass delay leaves many students stranded in Dharwad

Long queues of students have become a common sight at the bus stands in Dharwad and Hubballi, where they wait to enquire about the status of their online applications and collect the passes.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 19:15 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 19:15 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBusbus passes

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