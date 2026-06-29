Bus pass delay leaves many students stranded in Dharwad

<p>Dharwad: Nearly a month after schools reopened, thousands of students across Kittur Karnataka are yet to receive the free bus passes announced by the state government, forcing many to spend on daily travel while others have begun skipping classes due to financial constraints.</p>.<p>Long queues of students have become a common sight at the bus stands in Dharwad and Hubballi, where they wait to enquire about the status of their online applications and collect the passes. </p><p>Until the passes are issued, students are required to pay regular bus fares to travel between their villages and schools.</p>.<p>Forms for student concessional bus pass were initially distributed from May 29, ahead of the academic year. However, after D K Shivakumar assumed office as Chief Minister on June 3, he announced that students would be allowed to travel free of cost on state-run buses. The announcement was welcomed by students and parents alike.</p>.<p>The government formally approved the scheme only on June 12, following which the application portal for free bus passes opened from June 13. Since then, transport authorities have been flooded with applications, resulting in processing delays.</p>.<p>“We have submitted our applications more than a week ago, but have still not received the passes. Every day, hundreds of applications are being accepted, making it difficult for the staff to process them quickly,” said Sangamesh, a student from Nigadi.</p>.<p>Parents say the delay is adding a financial burden on families. Chandrayya, whose three children applied for free bus passes on June 17, said they have not received any communication from the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) regarding the status of their applications. “My children’s daily travel expenses come to nearly Rs 250. We cannot afford it every day, so I have asked them to stay home until they receive their bus passes,” he said.</p>.<p>According to NWKRTC officials, the corporation has received 93,402 applications between May 29 and June 25 from Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada and Bagalkot districts. Of these, 64,681 bus passes have been issued, while 4,881 applications have been rejected. The remaining nearly 30,000 applications are under scrutiny.</p>.<p>Last year, around two lakh student bus passes were issued. This year, the number of applicants is expected to increase by nearly one lakh, adding to the workload.</p>.<p>Students have urged the government to introduce an interim arrangement. Shambu, a PU student, suggested that until the bus passes are issued, students should be allowed to travel free by producing their college identity card, fee receipt or last year’s bus pass.</p>.<p>“This temporary measure will ensure that no student misses classes because of the bus pass delay,” he said.</p>.<p>Responding to the concerns, NWKRTC Chief Traffic Controller Vivekanand Vishvadnya said the corporation has witnessed an unprecedented rush of applications.</p>.<p>“Our staff are working continuously to process and issue bus passes as quickly as possible. So far, more than 64,000 passes have been issued. However, transport staff have no authority to permit students to travel free by producing fee receipts, identity cards or last year’s bus passes unless the government issues specific directions,” he said.</p>