<p>Public transport services across Karnataka are likely to grind to a halt on May 20, as state transport corporation employees have threatened a statewide strike demanding a 25% salary hike and full settlement of pending wage arrears.</p>.<p>The unions have issued a strict deadline to the state government, demanding a resolution by the afternoon of May 19, failing which services in all four state-run transport corporations (KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC) will be withdrawn. </p>.<p>The unions have called for a stay-at-home protest. Employees plan to remain indoors and refuse to report for duty. </p>.Karnataka announces 12.5% pay hike for RTC staff; unions firm on May 20 strike.<p><strong>Demands</strong></p>.<p>The dispute centres on delayed wage revisions, which are legally mandated every four years, but were deferred in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic.</p>.<p>l→25% wage hike: Unions demand 25% salary increase retroactive from January 1, 2024, rejecting the government’s offer of a 12.5% hike scheduled from April 2025.</p>.<p class="bodytext">l<span class="media-container dcx_media_tab" data-dcx_media_config="{}" data-dcx_media_parsed="true" data-dcx_media_type="tab">→</span>Full arrears settlement: While the government has agreed to pay back wages for 26 months, employees are demanding the arrears for full 38 months (totaling Rs 1,272 crore) in a single instalment.</p>.<p class="bodytext">l<span class="media-container dcx_media_tab" data-dcx_media_config="{}" data-dcx_media_parsed="true" data-dcx_media_type="tab">→</span>Allowance revision: The workers want a 31% dearness allowance (DA) merged into their basic pay, alongside hikes in daily bata and other allowances.</p>