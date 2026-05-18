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Karnataka bus strike: Staff seek remedy by May 19 afternoon

The unions have called for a stay-at-home protest. Employees plan to remain indoors and refuse to report for duty.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 01:26 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 01:26 IST

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