<p>Bengaluru: Bus transport employees’ unions will undertake a protest rally in Bengaluru on Thursday for the fulfillment of two of their long-pending demands.</p>.<p>The Joint Action Committee of the Trade Unions of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, which represents six employee unions, has been demanding the payment of Rs 1,785 crore in arrears for 38 months (January 1, 2020, to February 28, 2023) and a 25% pay hike from January 1, 2024. </p>.<p>On November 26 last year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting with the committee representatives and offered a pay hike from April 1, 2026. He also reiterated his offer to clear Rs 718 crore in arrears for 14 months (from January 1, 2022, to February 28, 2023). </p>.<p>On December 13, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy called a meeting and presented certain proposals on behalf of the transport corporations. However, the committee did not accept the proposals and reiterated the demands. Reddy assured that he would discuss the matter with the chief minister and convene another meeting to resolve the issue. The committee said the assurance was not fulfilled. </p>.Free BMTC travel for PUC Exam-1 students from February 28 to March 17.<p>Stating that the government and the management of transport corporations are testing the limits of the workers’ patience, the committee had called for a ‘Bengaluru Chalo’ protest meeting at Freedom Park on January 29 but postponed it following the passing away of the committee’s convenor and veteran trade union leader, H V Ananth Subbarao. </p>.<p>The committee had earlier called a strike on August 5, 2025, after a similar meeting failed.</p>.<p>The strike, which disrupted bus services across Karnataka, was called off following a high court directive.</p>