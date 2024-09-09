Bustards & lesser floricans: Birds of same fetter blocked together

Hubballi: Days after it was reported that the Great Indian Bustards, a critically endangered species, have deserted their breeding grounds of Siruguppa in Ballari district, it has now emerged that their ‘cousins,’ the lesser floricans, too have not been visiting their regular breeding sites in the grasslands of Bidar district, in the last 3 years.

Neither researchers nor forest officials have sighted the breeding display of the lesser floricans (where male bird hops in the air to attract female) in Bidar, Aurad and Bhalki taluks since 2021.

The state of India’s birds, in its 2023 report, had estimated that there could be nearly 900 individual birds in the wild, a majority of them in Rajasthan and Gujarat.