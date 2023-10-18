News Shots
Home

Buy Dasara gold cards, tickets online from today

Tickets priced at Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000 each to watch procession at the palace and tickets priced at Rs 500 to watch torchlight parade will also be available online.
Last Updated 17 October 2023, 23:12 IST

Dasara gold cards and tickets to watch Dasara Jamboo Savari procession on the palace premises and torchlight parade at Bannimantap will be released at 10 am on Wednesday. 

They can be purchased online via mysoredasara.gov.in. They can avail the gold card worth Rs 6,000 each to watch the procession and torchlight parade. Tickets priced at Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000 each to watch procession at the palace and tickets priced at Rs 500 to watch torchlight parade will also be available online.

Once the gold cards and tickets are purchased online, information on the venue to get hard copies of the same will be intimated via SMS or email ids. The cards can be availed by showing ID cards having photos, according to a press release by DC Dr K V Rajendra.

(Published 17 October 2023, 23:12 IST)
