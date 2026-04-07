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Buyers may spurn EVs due to lifetime tax: Experts

With EVs (cars) now potentially moving to 5-8% road tax range, this advantage reduces sharply, effectively cutting the upfront benefit by about half in key segments.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 23:41 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 23:41 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaEVs

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