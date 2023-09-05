Buzz in political circles as Tejaswini Ananthkumar calls on DKS

However, social media was abuzz with the theory that Tejaswini could be the Congress’ 2024 Lok Sabha election candidate from Bangalore South, a seat for which she was overlooked in 2019. Tejaswini was widely expected to get the ticket in 2019, following Ananthkumar’s death in 2018. After being denied the ticket, Tejaswini was appointed as BJP vice-president in the state.