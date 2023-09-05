Buzz in political circles as Tejaswini Ananthkumar calls on DKS

BJP state vice-president Tejaswini Ananthkumar’s meeting with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday raised speculation after the Karnataka Congress president said in a tweet that they discussed politics.
“Senior BJP leader, the late Ananthkumar’s wife Tejaswini met me at the Kumara Krupa guesthouse and discussed state politics,” Shivakumar said in a tweet, which he later disowned.
Apparently, Tejaswini and Shivakumar held talks for 40 minutes. Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said he would “sack” the person who posted that tweet from his X (formerly Twitter) handle.
“It’s a lie that we discussed politics. She (Tejaswini) discussed programmes concerning Ananthkumar, the Anna Bhagya scheme and some bills. There was no politics,” he said.
Her meeting with Shivakumar came just days after the union government is said to have nominated her as chairperson of the Board of Governors at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur (West Bengal) with effect from August 25.
Since the 2019 snub, Tejaswini is mostly focussing on social work, especially at Adamya Chetana, the nonprofit that she chairs.
Tejaswini is seen holding an Adamya Chetana file while walking into her meeting with Shivakumar.
However, social media was abuzz with the theory that Tejaswini could be the Congress’ 2024 Lok Sabha election candidate from Bangalore South, a seat for which she was overlooked in 2019. Tejaswini was widely expected to get the ticket in 2019, following Ananthkumar’s death in 2018. After being denied the ticket, Tejaswini was appointed as BJP vice-president in the state.
In July, Tejaswini met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi when there was speculation that the Congress was trying to get her on board. She denied speculation that she would leave the BJP and tweeted: “I am wedded to the party and ideology - no compromise.”