JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

BWSSB water adalat tomorrow

Grievances related to water billing, and delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, providing water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled during the adalat.
Last Updated 16 January 2024, 21:14 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will organise a water adalat in various parts of the city between 9.30 am and 11 am on Thursday.

Grievances related to water billing, and delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, providing water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled during the adalat.

Consumers from the BWSSB's (North West-2), (North West 4), (Central-1)-2, (North East-2), (North-1)-2, (North-2)-2, (South-1)-2, (South-2)-2, (South West-2), (South West-5), (East-1)-3 and (East-2)-3 sub-divisions can take part.

Call 1916 for details or to report any problems related to water supply. Complaints can also be registered by WhatsApp number on 8762228888.   

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 January 2024, 21:14 IST)
KarnatakaBWSSB

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT