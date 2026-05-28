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Homeindiakarnataka

By ‘forcing’ CM Siddaramaiah out, is Congress risking Ahinda drift?

Siddaramaiah's 2005 expulsion from JD(S) after floating the Ahinda movement, followed by his 2006 entry into Congress with a group of JD(S) leaders, made him the face of the bloc.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 20:30 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 20:30 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahAhinda

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