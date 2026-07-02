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Homeindiakarnataka

Byadagi, a town seasoned by chilli

For generations, the town has built its identity around the chilli trade, sustaining farmers, traders, commission agents, labourers, transporters, spice manufacturers and thousands of other people.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 18:49 IST
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A view of Byadagi APMC home to Asia
A view of Byadagi APMC home to Asia

Credit: Malatesh Ichangi

An aerial view of Byadagi chilli market.

An aerial view of Byadagi chilli market.

Credit: Malatesh Ichangi

Labourers at work at the Byadagi chilli market.

Labourers at work at the Byadagi chilli market.

Credit: Malatesh Ichangi

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Published 01 July 2026, 18:49 IST
India NewshaveriSpectrumKarntakachilliesByadagi chilliPremium

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