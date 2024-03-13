Byadagi market violence: 81 held

Haveri: As many as 81 people have been arrested in connection with the violence by farmers at APMC market in Byadagi on Monday.
Over 500 farmers went on rampage at the dry chilli market, setting the APMC office and scores of vehicles on fire, alleging huge drop in the price of the produce. Police have registered four FIRs.
According to a complaint by APMC assistant secretary, a computer, record books, a photocopier, furniture, 3 official cars and 2 private cars, a jeep, a garbage-collection vehicle and 4 bikes - all worth Rs 2 crore have been damaged.
(Published 12 March 2024, 21:35 IST)