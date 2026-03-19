Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Byelections in Davangere & Bagalkot a matter of prestige for ruling Congress: Laxmi Hebbalkar

The minister said that eight names were under consideration in Davangere South constituency.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 02:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 March 2026, 02:06 IST
Karnataka NewsCongresslaxmi hebbalkar

Follow us on :

Follow Us