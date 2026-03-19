<p>Bengaluru: The by-elections to the Davangere South and Bagalkot Assembly constituencies are a matter of prestige for the Congress party.</p>.Gruha Lakshmi: Issues of 20,000 beneficiaries resolved, says Laxmi Hebbalkar.<p>“Winnability is the only benchmark,” said Women and Child Development Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lakshmi-hebbalkar">Laxmi Hebbalkar</a>, while speaking to reporters following a meeting of the bypoll in-charge committee meeting. The minister said that eight names were under consideration in Davangere South constituency.</p>.<p>“We need to work keeping in mind the upcoming district and taluk panchayat elections, GBA polls and the 2028 Assembly elections. The chief minister and the deputy chief minister will finalise the candidates after discussions with the high command,” she said.</p>