<p>Voting is under way for byelections in Bagalkot and Davanagere South Assembly constituencies in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>on Thursday.</p><p>In Davanagere South, over 2.31 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise across 284 polling stations. There are 25 candidates in the fray.</p><p>In Bagalkot, where nine candidates are in the fray, over 2.59 lakh eligible voters are expected to cast their votes in 319 polling stations.</p><p>Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of bypolls, officials said.</p>.Karnataka: Congress fields Meti's son Umesh, Shamanur's grandson Samarth for bypolls.<p>People were seen queuing up at polling stations since morning in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/davangere">Davangere </a>and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bagalkot">Bagalkot</a>.</p>.<p><strong>22.01% polling</strong> </p><p>Voter turnout in Davanagere South till 11 am was at 22.01%. Of the total 2,31,072 voters, 50,870 have exercised their franchise so far.</p><p>The byelections were necessitated following the deaths of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa. </p><p>Although the outcome of these byelections is unlikely to have an immediate impact on State politics, the contest is seen as a matter of prestige for both the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP.</p>.<p>While the Congress faces the challenge of retaining both seats, the BJP is aiming to wrest them and deliver a setback to the ruling party, which is currently witnessing an internal power struggle over leadership.</p><p>The BJP has fielded former MLA and 2023 defeated candidate Veerabhadrayya Charantimath in Bagalkot, and a fresh face, Srinivas T Dasakariyappa, in Davanagere South.</p><p>The Congress has given the ticket to family members of the late legislators in both constituencies. Umesh Meti is the son of H Y Meti, while Samarth Mallikarjun is the grandson of Shamanur Shivashankarappa.</p><p>Samarth's father, S S Mallikarjun, is a Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet and in charge of Davangere district, while his mother, Prabha Mallikarjun, is an MP.</p>.Congress ramps up Bagalkot campaign, deploys 40 MLAs, 20 ministers.<p>The BJP is looking to make gains in the byelections and energise its cadre ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections. For the Congress, retaining both seats is crucial, as a loss could be seen as a negative verdict on the performance of the Siddaramaiah-led dispensation.</p><p>Muslim disgruntlement appears to be a concern for the Congress in Davanagere South. With 14 of the 25 candidates in the fray belonging to the community, there are apprehensions within the party about a split in votes, which could benefit the BJP, according to a <em>PTI</em> report.</p><p>The community had strongly demanded the Congress ticket for Davanagere South, given its significant presence in the constituency.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>