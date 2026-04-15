<p>Bengaluru: On a day full of hectic political activities in the governing Congress, Housing Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-z-zameer-ahmed-khan">B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan</a> defended himself on Wednesday against allegations that he tried to cause the party’s defeat in the April 9 Davangere South bypoll.</p><p>After meeting Congress MLC Naseer Ahmed, who was sacked as the chief minister’s political secretary, Zameer said that he could not devote much time for canvassing in Davangere South as he was designated as ‘star campaigner’ in Kerala.</p><p>“I didn’t go to Kerala for a party, or on a holiday. I was the star campaigner. I was there doing party work,” Zameer said on allegations that he deliberately did not spend time in Davangere South where Muslim votes are decisive.</p><p>“I visited Davangere South on April 5 because CM Siddaramaiah had announced that I’d campaign there on that day. On April 6 and 7, I went to Bagalkot,” Zameer said.</p><p>The minister said that he met Ahmed and consoled him. “He’s hurting. He’s the senior-most Muslim leader in the party. Even I’m hurt that he faced action,” Zameer said.</p>.Zameer cuts Kerala tour short, campaigns in Karnataka for Congress.<p>When asked if some of his party colleagues are jealous of his quick rise in Congress, Zameer said, “I’m not trying to be a (Muslim) leader. I’m just a common party worker.”</p><p>Zameer, who was with the JD(S), joined Congress in 2018. “I have never done caste or community politics. I believe that a politician, especially those who are elected, shouldn't do that,” he said. “The narrative that I’m being targeted is only in the media.”</p><p><strong>CM takes stock</strong></p><p>During the day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Horticulture Minister SS Mallikarjun, whose son Samarth was the Congress’ candidate for the April 9 Davangere South bypoll.</p><p>Muslim leaders from Davangere such as Sadiq Pailwan and Dadu Sait also met the CM.</p><p>It is said that Siddaramaiah was briefed on all developments surrounding the Davangere South bypoll.</p><p>Government Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed and Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, who publicly claimed that attempts were made by some Muslim Congressmen to sabotage the party’s prospects in Davangere South, also met Siddaramaiah.</p>