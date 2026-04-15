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Bypoll sabotage row: Didn’t go to Kerala for party, was there doing party work': B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan

Zameer, who was with the JD(S), joined Congress in 2018.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 15:48 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 15:48 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKeralaKarnatakaBypollB Z Zameer Ahmed Khan

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