<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday sought an explanation from Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan on allegations of ‘internal sabotage’ during the April 9 Davangere South bypoll. </p><p>Speaking to reporters before meeting Siddaramaiah, Zameer maintained that Muslim leaders in Congress were united. “But such (allegations) are common in politics. Some (who have levelled allegations) are trying to become ministers,” he said. </p><p>On April 10, a day after polling in Davangere South, Government Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed and Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad told a news conference that senior Muslim leaders in the party attempted to sabotage the Congress’ bypoll effort. They did not take names, but all fingers pointed to Zameer, Congress MLCs Abdul Jabbar and Naseer Ahmed who wanted a Muslim candidate. Instead, the party fielded late MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa's grandson Samarth. </p>.SDPI urges Centre to release 15th Finance Commission grants to Karnataka.<p>Zameer conceded that Muslim voters in Davangere South were upset. “But later, things became alright and Congress will win with a good margin,” he insisted. </p><p>“On March 20, there was a meeting attended by AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and all local Davangere leaders. There, I said that a Muslim must get the ticket. There were seven applicants and I said any one of them can be considered. I also said that I’d resign as a minister if I don’t ensure the party’s victory. I had said this during the Shiggaon bypoll, too, when a Muslim candidate was fielded,” Zameer explained. </p><p>Zameer said he could not spend much time canvassing in Davangere South as he was designated ‘star campaigner’ in Kerala. “Still, I requested KC Venugopal and visited Davangere where I held a roadshow,” he said. </p><p>Miffed with the party, Jabbar quit as the chairperson of the minorities department last week.</p><p>“I spoke to Jabbar. He said (minister) SS Mallikarjun (the candidate's father) visited his neighbour, but not his home. He was hurt,” Zameer said. Jabbar himself as a ticket aspirant. “Yes, but Jabbar still has three years left as MLC. So, we asked for someone else to be given the ticket,” Zameer said. </p><p>On allegations that Naseer deliberately did not visit the Davangere South constituency, Zameer said: “CM had tasked Naseer with the Bagalkot bypoll. He spent 10 days there.”</p>