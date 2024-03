Bengaluru: The Election Commission on Saturday announced that the bye-election to the Shorapur Assembly constituency in Yadgir district would be held on May 7 under phase-3. The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik. The bypoll result will be out on June 4. There are 2.81 lakh voters in this segment, also known as Surpur.