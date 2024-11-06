Bypolls may mark generation shift in Bommai, Gowda clans

<p>Bengaluru: Like father like son. This proverb is back in vogue in the November 13 bypolls as H D Kumaraswamy and Basavaraj Bommai – two former chief ministers – will try to pass the baton to their sons.</p>.<p>While Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Bharath Bommai will be keen to register their maiden electoral victories, winnability seems to have overruled BJP’s argument against nepotism in candidate selection. </p>.<p>While BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa, a 4-time CM, has postured his son B Y Vijayendra as his heir apparent, a strong performance will serve as a coming-of-age moment for the Shikaripura MLA.</p>.<p><strong>Third attempt</strong></p>.<p>Nikhil, 36, has suffered consecutive losses in the Mandya Lok Sabha (2019) and the Ramanagara Assembly (2023) polls. </p>.<p>“Nikhil is young and more tender-hearted than me. He will be a part of your joys and sorrows and will resolve your problems,” Kumaraswamy told an election rally.</p>.<p>“I don’t know what my mistake was. Was it my misfortune to be born as a former PM’s grandson and a former CM’s son?,” an emotional Nikhil asked during his campaign.</p>.<p>Political analyst Venkatesh Thogarighatta feels the election is very crucial for Nikhil in the short term. </p>.<p>“If he loses again, what seemed like a chance earlier might emerge as a pattern,” he said.</p>.H D Kumaraswamy, son Nikhil, booked for ‘threatening, making false allegations’ against Lokayukta SIT chief.<p>“A perception may emerge that he cannot win elections. In the long term, it may not be a huge issue as public memory is short-lived and he may be successful later.” </p>.<p><strong>Poll debut</strong></p>.<p>Like Nikhil, Bharath Bommai is a third-generation politician from a family of two former CMs and is contesting the seat his father vacated. However, the similarities end there. </p>.<p>An engineer-turned-entrepreneur, this is Bharath’s first step in politics. His father Basavaraj Bommai is a four-time MLA from Shiggaon. </p>.<p>“In 2023, I went from door to door campaigning for my father. Now, I am going for myself. That’s the only difference. I will continue my father’s focus on development of the constituency,” said Bharath. </p>.<p>Vijayendra’s journey as the BJP state president has been anything but smooth. His vocal critics like Basanagouda Patil Yatnal have attributed his rise to nepotism.</p>.<p>While the BJP registered a strong performance by winning 17 of the 25 seats it contested in the Lok Sabha polls in the state, Vijayendra cannot bask in its glory as it is a decline from the 25 it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. </p>.<p>“To correct the perception that he hasn’t delivered, a strong performance is crucial. Winning all three will be ideal but even two will be seen as his victory. Anything less will lead to more pressure on him by intra-party critics,” Venkatesh said.</p>