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Homeindiakarnataka

BYV hits back at Congress over 'crocodile tears’ for Deve Gowda

In a press statement, Vijayendra recalled that the Congress had withdrawn its support to the then United Front government, leading to the resignation of Deve Gowda as prime minister.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 00:03 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 00:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaRajya Sabhadeve gowda

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