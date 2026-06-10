BYV hits back at Congress over 'crocodile tears’ for Deve Gowda

<p class="bodytext">BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday accused AICC general secretary (Karnataka incharge) Randeep Singh Surjewala and KPCC president B K Hariprasad of shedding “crocodile tears” over former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda being denied a Rajya Sabha seat. </p>.<p class="bodytext">In a press statement, Vijayendra recalled that the Congress had withdrawn its support to the then United Front government, leading to the resignation of Deve Gowda as prime minister.</p>.No Rajya Sabha ticket for Deve Gowda. Is this the end of former PM’s parliamentary stint?.<p class="bodytext">“There’s no need for Surjewala and Hariprasad to shed crocodile tears over Deve Gowda. Congress leaders seem to have forgotten that it’s the Congress that made Gowda step down as prime minister. It’s the Congress that troubled Gowda throughout his political career and tried to split his party”.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Claiming that PM Narendra Modi had praised Gowda in the Rajya Sabha, the BJP state president said it was “shameful” for the Congress to do politics in the name of Gowda.</p>