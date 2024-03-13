CAA is political gimmick before Lok Sabha polls: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Udupi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday questioned why it took the Centre more than four years to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and termed the announcement as a political gimmick ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Why were they silent all these years on implementing the CAA. With the fear of losing the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the BJP is engaged in all types of gimmick,” he told mediapersons on his arrival at the helipad in Udupi to take part in district-level convention of scheme beneficiaries.

The Centre on Monday announced the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, a move that comes four years after the contentious law was passed. This paves the way for citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.