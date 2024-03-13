CAA is political gimmick before Lok Sabha polls: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Udupi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday questioned why it took the Centre more than four years to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and termed the announcement as a political gimmick ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
“Why were they silent all these years on implementing the CAA. With the fear of losing the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the BJP is engaged in all types of gimmick,” he told mediapersons on his arrival at the helipad in Udupi to take part in district-level convention of scheme beneficiaries.
The Centre on Monday announced the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, a move that comes four years after the contentious law was passed. This paves the way for citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
Siddaramaiah also said his government has not yet discussed the issue of implementation of the CAA in the State, and the Cabinet will take a call on it.
“we are yet to read it. We will take a decision after going through it and discuss it in the cabinet tomorrow," CM said.
When asked about the former chairman of Commission for Backward Classes Jayaprakash Hegde, and former MLA Sukumar Shetty, joining the Congress, the CM said, “Hegde was in Congress and had served as MP. With Hegde returning back, the Congress will get more strength in the coastal districts,” he said.
On Hegde’s candidature for Udupi-Chikmagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, the CM said that the Congress high command will decide on the candidate.
(Published 13 March 2024, 09:34 IST)