Karnataka clears bill against discrimination in higher education institutions

<p>Bengaluru: The Cabinet on Thursday cleared the Karnataka Rohith Vemula (Prevention of Exclusion or Injustice) (Education and Dignity Rights) Bill, 2025, to prevent discrimination in higher education institutions. </p>.<p>As per the bill, if injustice is proven in the name of caste, class or religion at higher education institutions, there will be a minimum one-year imprisonment along with a penalty of Rs 10,000. </p>.<p>The bill proposes a separate ministry to provide legal protection for education and dignity rights. The bill will be placed before the legislature at the next session. </p>.<p>As stated in the bill, discrimination in higher education will be considered a cognizable, non-bailable offence. If offence is repeated, the guilty will face not less than three years of imprisonment and a fine up to Rs 1 lakh. Courts will also have the authority to order compensation up to Rs 1 lakh to the affected student. For educational institutions violating the law, government grant will be suspended. </p>.Karnataka govt likely to retain most provisions of Rohith Vemula Bill.<p>Under the leadership of Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, officials of the law department, in consultation with higher education department, prepared the draft of the bill.</p>.<p>Later, a delegation of ministers went to Delhi and explained the bill to leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. After making some changes, the draft was finalised.</p>