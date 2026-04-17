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Karnataka clears bill against discrimination in higher education institutions

The bill will be placed before the legislature at the next session.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 21:02 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 21:02 IST
KarnatakaRohith Vemula

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