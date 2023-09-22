Cabinet decides to comply with court order to release water to Tamil Nadu, DKS firm on 'commitment to protect farmers'

Notwithstanding protests, the Cabinet decided late on Friday evening to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu as required until September 26 while simultaneously starting the process to go ahead with its Mekedatu project that the state’s neighbour is opposing.
“We have to comply (with the order to release water) until September 26. After that, we will decide our strategy,” Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the water resources minister, told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.
The Cabinet decision came even as farmers’ protests intensified in Mandya, the hotbed of the Cauvery basin.
According to Shivakumar, an average 3,000-3,500 cusec water is flowing into Tamil Nadu daily. “It is our firm commitment to protect farmers. Those who want to do politics can continue doing so,” he said.
“While 5,000 cusec have to be released, sometimes we have to respect the court to the extent necessary,” Shivakumar said, adding that Karnataka has released just 34-35 per cent of the water it is required to release.
Shivakumar said Tamil Nadu started with asking for 25,000 cusec, which became 10,000 cusec and then 5,000 cusec. “Mukul Rohatgi (Tamil Nadu’s counsel) said a minimum 7,200 cusec should be released, which was rejected. Our stand that we can’t give 5,000 cusec was also rejected,” he explained.
“In the meantime, the Mekedatu project came up before the Supreme Court. The court asked (Tamil Nadu) what the problem is if Karnataka wants to construct a dam on its side as long as it releases 177 tmcft of water as required,” Shivakumar said, adding that even the court is convinced that the project would benefit both states.
The Mekedatu project involves constructing a balancing reservoir to regulate the flow of water to Tamil Nadu and utilise 4.75 tmc water for Bengaluru. It also proposes a 400 MW hydroelectricity plant.
“So, we have decided to officially go ahead with the project. Documents will be submitted to the court and also the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). We will work towards getting the necessary clearances from the union government,” Shivakumar said.
Shivakumar asserted that the government will protest farmers' interests while obeying court orders.