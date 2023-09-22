Cabinet decides to comply with court order to release water to Tamil Nadu, DKS firm on 'commitment to protect farmers'

According to Shivakumar, an average 3,000-3,500 cusec water is flowing into Tamil Nadu daily. “It is our firm commitment to protect farmers. Those who want to do politics can continue doing so,” he said.

“While 5,000 cusec have to be released, sometimes we have to respect the court to the extent necessary,” Shivakumar said, adding that Karnataka has released just 34-35 per cent of the water it is required to release.

Shivakumar said Tamil Nadu started with asking for 25,000 cusec, which became 10,000 cusec and then 5,000 cusec. “Mukul Rohatgi (Tamil Nadu’s counsel) said a minimum 7,200 cusec should be released, which was rejected. Our stand that we can’t give 5,000 cusec was also rejected,” he explained.

“In the meantime, the Mekedatu project came up before the Supreme Court. The court asked (Tamil Nadu) what the problem is if Karnataka wants to construct a dam on its side as long as it releases 177 tmcft of water as required,” Shivakumar said, adding that even the court is convinced that the project would benefit both states.