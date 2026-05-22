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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka cabinet decides to withdraw 52 criminal cases

The government decided to withdraw seven cases pertaining to dispute over Ladle Musthaq Dargah in Aland.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 01:38 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 01:38 IST
Karnatakacriminal caseDargahAland

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