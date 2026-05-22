<p>Bengaluru: The Cabinet on Thursday decided to withdraw 52 criminal cases, including those against pro-kannada activists. </p>.<p>The cases to be withdrawn include 10 cases against Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj, against Cauvery protestors, pro Kannada protest, Kalasa banduri protest besides cases filed against farmers and Dalit activists. The government decided to withdraw seven cases pertaining to dispute over Ladle Musthaq Dargah in Aland.</p>.<p>Minister H K Patil said that some of the said cases have to be decided by the High Court.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, as the preparatory work is underway for the General Census, a total of 48,275 houses have been found locked by the enumerators. </p>.Karnataka: SC internal quota won't apply for recruitment exams already held.<p>The enumerators have also found 19.26 lakh houses vacant across the state. The Cabinet received the report and held discussions, sources said. </p>.<p>The highest number of locked houses were found in Bengaluru Urban with 14,000, and the number of vacant houses were also highest in Bengaluru urban with 2.45 lakh. The figures were up to May 16 as presented before the Cabinet.</p>