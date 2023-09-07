Cabinet defers call on declaring drought in Karnataka

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday deferred a decision on declaring a drought in the state because the government is still awaiting results from the on-ground survey of crops in taluks that are suffering from rain deficit.
Law Minister H K Patil said the Cabinet will “finally” discuss and decide on declaring drought next week.
“The drought situation was discussed in detail. More information is awaited. Ground truthing (random survey of crops) is being done to understand the ground reality,” Patil said, briefing reporters.
Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda pointed out that 62 taluks qualify to be declared as drought-hit as per the Union government’s guidelines. Another 134 taluks satisfy the parameters of 60 per cent rainfall deficit and three weeks of dry spell.
“Ground truthing is underway in the additional 134 taluks. It’s a matter of just a few days before those results are out. So, the government will declare the list of drought-hit taluks at once,” Gowda told DH.
The Siddaramaiah administration is under immense pressure to declare drought. However, sources said that the government wants to prevent backlash by declaring as drought-hit only 62 taluks.
Patil said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already written to the union government seeking changes to its drought guidelines.
“Earlier, if there was a 20 per cent rain deficit, we could declare drought. This has been changed to 60 per cent. That apart, there must be a dry spell for three weeks. Only such regions can be declared drought-hit. It is not practical. It doesn’t help farmers,” Patil said, adding that the government is using “different platforms” to raise the matter with the Centre. “This drought isn’t of a small scale,” Patil added.
The Cabinet also discussed the Cauvery water dispute with Tamil Nadu. Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar briefed the Cabinet on the present status of the water-sharing dispute. “There is information that more rains are expected in the Cauvery basin, which is good news,” Patil said.
'Awaiting PM's appointment'
The state government has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appointment for an all-party delegation on the Cauvery issue, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said. "As soon as a date is fixed, we will go," he said, while slamming the BJP for protesting over the Cauvery issue. "Why didn't they (BJP) get clearances for the Mekedatu project from the union government? Let them do that first. Only then will their protest have any value," Shivakumar said.