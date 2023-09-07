Cabinet defers call on declaring drought in Karnataka

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday deferred a decision on declaring a drought in the state because the government is still awaiting results from the on-ground survey of crops in taluks that are suffering from rain deficit.

Law Minister H K Patil said the Cabinet will “finally” discuss and decide on declaring drought next week.

“The drought situation was discussed in detail. More information is awaited. Ground truthing (random survey of crops) is being done to understand the ground reality,” Patil said, briefing reporters.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda pointed out that 62 taluks qualify to be declared as drought-hit as per the Union government’s guidelines. Another 134 taluks satisfy the parameters of 60 per cent rainfall deficit and three weeks of dry spell.

“Ground truthing is underway in the additional 134 taluks. It’s a matter of just a few days before those results are out. So, the government will declare the list of drought-hit taluks at once,” Gowda told DH.

The Siddaramaiah administration is under immense pressure to declare drought. However, sources said that the government wants to prevent backlash by declaring as drought-hit only 62 taluks.