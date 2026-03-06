Karnataka Cabinet defers decision on internal quota; to meet again

<p>Bengaluru: Amid escalating differences amongst the right and left Dalit groups in the ruling Congress, the Cabinet on Thursday deferred a decision on internal reservation for Scheduled Castes, and decided to convene another meeting to decide the issue.</p>.<p>Addressing reporters after the meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said: “The government is committed to internal reservation. The discussion has progressed in this regard. To continue the discussion, we will fix a (Cabinet) meeting, and the CM will fix a time for it.”</p>.<p>Patil noted that the meeting remained inconclusive since not all ministers were able to articulate their views. He noted that even non-Dalit ministers had expressed their views. However, the minister refused to say when exactly the meeting would be held. “The Cabinet meeting will be held as soon as possible,” he noted.</p>.<p>The Cabinet meeting comes at a time when its decision to recruit 56,432 government jobs as per the earlier 15% quota for SCs without including internal reservation has created a rift within the Dalit community.</p>.Mallikarjun Kharge recommends amicable settlement amid internal quota rift.<p>While the SC (left)/Madiga community, which has for decades fought for internal reservation, has vehemently opposed the Cabinet’s decision, the SC (Right)/Holeya community has hailed the government. This is also said to have divided the Cabinet. While SC (left) ministers such as K H Muniyappa and R B Timmapur are seeking internal reservation, SC (right) ministers such as G Parameshwara, Dr H C Mahadevappa and Priyank Kharge have stood by the notification.</p>.<p>According to sources, CM Siddaramaiah is upset with the rift and is believed to be in favour of a speedy settlement.</p>.<p>In other decisions, the Cabinet asked Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to hold another round of discussions with protesting doctors and staff. However, the law minister said Essential Services Maintenance Act would not be invoked.</p>.<p>It deferred a decision on extending lease of one acre land to Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College Trust.</p>