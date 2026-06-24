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Homeindiakarnataka

'Zero tolerance towards those lobbying': Congress top brass tells CM DK Shivakumar not to 'entertain requests'

Shivakumar took charge as Chief Minister on June 3. Thirteen others were inducted as Ministers in his Cabinet. The 34-member Cabinet has 20 positions up for grabs and hectic lobbying is on.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 10:24 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaD K ShivakumarKarnataka Politics

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