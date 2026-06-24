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Homeindiakarnataka

Cabinet expansion | 'Don't entertain lobbying of any kind': Congress top brass tells CM D K Shivakumar

Shivakumar took charge as Chief Minister on June 3. Thirteen others were inducted as Ministers in his Cabinet. The 34-member Cabinet has 20 positions up for grabs and hectic lobbying is on.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 10:24 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaD K ShivakumarKarnataka Politics

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