Cabinet expansion | 'Don't entertain lobbying of any kind': Congress top brass tells CM D K Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: The Congress high command on Wednesday rang up <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> and asked him “not to entertain lobbying of any kind” by lawmakers vying to join the Cabinet, sources said. </p><p>The party high command gave Shivakumar “several instructions” on lobbying by ministerial aspirants, sources in the Chief Minister’s office (CMO) said.</p><p>“There will be zero tolerance towards those lobbying for ministerial berths,” the party told Shivakumar, sources said. </p><p>Shivakumar took charge as Chief Minister on June 3. Thirteen others were inducted as Ministers in his Cabinet. The 34-member Cabinet has 20 positions up for grabs and hectic lobbying is on. </p>.Karnataka: Shivakumar’s Cabinet expansion delayed amid growing pressure.<p>Several senior lawmakers, who were Ministers in the previous Siddaramaiah government, are hoping to join the Shivakumar administration. Plus, there are several fresh faces — lawmakers who have never been Ministers — mounting pressure on Shivakumar.</p><p>Of late, there have been protests by supporters of ministerial aspirants seeking berths for their leaders, lobbying by religious heads and seers and meetings by several camps. This, the high command said, is “embarrassing the party”.</p><p>Shivakumar was told that the high command was “seized of the matter” and decisions would be taken on expanding the Cabinet “at an appropriate time”. </p><p>“Any kind of unwanted developments in this regard will be viewed seriously by the party,” Shivakumar was told over the phone. The Chief Minister has been asked not to entertain groups of leaders, MLAs and MLCs coming in batches seeking ministerial berths, sources added. </p><p>On Monday, a delegation of the All Karnataka Sunni Mashaik Council met Shivakumar and demanded that senior MLC Saleem Ahmed be made a Minister. Shivakumar told the delegation that several communities have made such demands for their leaders. </p><p>“Vokkaligas, Lingayats and members of the Christian community are suggesting one name each. In such a situation, it becomes difficult to make a political decision,” Shivakumar told the Muslim clerics. </p><p>According to Shivakumar, there is “confusion” in the party on how many MLCs should be inducted as there are a large number of MLAs. At present, Urban Development Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yathindra-siddaramaiah">Yathindra Siddaramaiah</a> — Siddaramaiah’s son — is the only MLC in the Cabinet.</p>