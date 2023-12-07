Cabinet may remove SC/ST fund diversion clause

Belagavi: The Cabinet that is scheduled to meet on Thursday is likely to approve a Bill that will remove a clause that allows diversion of funds meant for SC/ST welfare.
The proposed Bill will do away with Section 7(D) from the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub Plan and Tribal Sub Plan (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Act. This section has been used by government departments to show ‘deemed expenditure’ of SC/ST funds. Removal of this clause was a poll promise made by the Congress.