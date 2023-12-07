JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Cabinet may remove SC/ST fund diversion clause

The proposed Bill will do away with Section 7(D) from the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub Plan and Tribal Sub Plan (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Act.
Last Updated 06 December 2023, 22:31 IST

Follow Us

Belagavi: The Cabinet that is scheduled to meet on Thursday is likely to approve a Bill that will remove a clause that allows diversion of funds meant for SC/ST welfare.

The proposed Bill will do away with Section 7(D) from the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub Plan and Tribal Sub Plan (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Act. This section has been used by government departments to show ‘deemed expenditure’ of SC/ST funds. Removal of this clause was a poll promise made by the Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 December 2023, 22:31 IST)
Karnataka

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT