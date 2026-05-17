Cabinet panel to review report on Karnataka's Education Policy

<p>Bengaluru: The state government has constituted a six-member Cabinet sub-committee to review the final report of the State Educational Policy Commission and make recommendations. </p>.<p>A notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on Saturday said that the sub-committee will be headed by Home Minister G Parameshwara, while Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Small Industries Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, and Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar, will be members.</p>.<p>The panel will examine the commission’s findings and submit final recommendations to the Cabinet.</p>