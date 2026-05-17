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Cabinet panel to review report on Karnataka's Education Policy

The panel will examine the commission’s findings and submit final recommendations to the Cabinet.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 22:11 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 22:11 IST
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