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Cabinet rejig needed to resolve Congress issues: Satish Jarkiholi

Responding to questions from the media on Friday, Satish Jarkiholi said that the government has completed around 30 months in power and it is time to focus on restructuring the cabinet.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 23:43 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 23:43 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakasatish jarkiholi

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