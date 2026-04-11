<p>Belagavi: Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that the internal issues within the Congress party must be resolved and that there is a need for a cabinet reshuffle.</p>.<p>Responding to questions from the media on Friday, he said that the government has completed around 30 months in power and it is time to focus on restructuring the cabinet.</p>.Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle | Congress high command, CM Siddaramaiah to decide: G Parameshwara.<p class="bodytext">When asked whether he would become KPCC president if Congress wins the Bagalkot by-election, he said that a change in the KPCC leadership is necessary and inevitable. However, he clarified that the party high command will take the final decision.</p>.<p class="bodytext">On the issue of implementing internal reservation, Jarkiholi said the government is committed but must follow the Supreme Court’s directive to collect relevant data before implementation. He added that the government is not against any community.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Reacting to the BJP’s allegation that Congress distributed money during the Bagalkot by-election, he said that all parties engage in such practices and that giving even Rs 10 or Rs 1,000 is wrong.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He also suggested that to avoid the high cost of by-elections, a new law should be introduced allowing the same party to nominate a replacement if a sitting MLA passes away.</p>