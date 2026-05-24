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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle likely this month, 15 incumbent ministers may be dropped: Congress MLA

He said, 'In addition to guarantee schemes, a number of development projects have been undertaken.'
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 22:41 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 22:41 IST
India NewsCongressKarnataka

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