Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle likely this month, 15 incumbent ministers may be dropped: Congress MLA

<p>Kolar: "We are hopeful of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> Cabinet reshuffle being carried out this month, and we expect that around 15 incumbent ministers may be dropped and fresh faces inducted in their stead," said Congress MLA from Bangarpet S N Narayanaswami in Kolar on Saturday.</p>.<p>“The Cabinet reshuffle was originally slated to take place after the government completed two-and-a-half years in office. We have now completed three years in office, and we are confident of the exercise being undertaken this month. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala are likely to meet and discuss the reshuffle. We are planning to leave for Delhi after May 29,” he said.</p>.Cabinet reshuffle | Congress should take decision within 15 days: Belur Gopalakrishna .<p>On BJP’s claims of there having been no development in state under Congress, he drew the party’s attention to the list of accomplishments reeled out during Congress' recent 'Sadhana Samavesha' in Tumakuru. </p><p>“In addition to guarantee schemes, a number of development projects have been undertaken. The BJP appears not to have taken note of these,” he said.</p>