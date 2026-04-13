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Cabinet reshuffle | 'Maintain discipline or face action': D K Shivakumar warns ministerial aspirants

Shivakumar said some of the MLAs met him before leaving for Delhi.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 14:22 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 14:22 IST
India NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarKarnataka Politicsministers

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