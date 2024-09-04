Cabinet to decide on further action in Covid ‘irregularities’: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the report, submitted by the commission probing the alleged irregularities in the Covid-19 pandemic management during the BJP rule, will be placed before the Cabinet meeting on Thursday.
He was speaking to media persons near his residence at Sharadadevi Nagar in the city on Tuesday morning. The CM said action would be taken against those involved in the “misappropriation” of the funds, based on the Cabinet’s decision.
When asked about former health minister Dr K Sudhakar claiming that the probe related to Covid was politically motivated and they had got a false report, Siddaramaiah said, “The content of the report is yet to be disclosed. Without knowing the contents, how is Sudhakar commenting on it? Is he feeling guilty?”
When asked if Rs 7,000 crore was misappropriated in the alleged Covid scam, he said, “I have not seen the report yet.”
Regarding the suspension of ex-commissioner of MUDA G T Dinesh Kumar in connection with the alleged scam, the chief minister replied that the Urban Development department had taken the action.
When asked how only Kumar had been suspended when there were allegations against another ex-commissioner of MUDA D B Natesh too, he said, “Based on the report of the commission probing the MUDA issue, action will be taken against those who have erred.”
The recent technical committee report related to the alleged MUDA issue highlights that as per KUDA (Allotment of sites in lieu of compensation for the land acquired) Rules, 2009, which came into force from July 30, 2009, the sites could be allotted on 50:50 sharing basis only through lottery on the newly developed areas and only on the same land, where the sites are developed. The ex-commissioner of MUDA is suspended in this regard. When asked about this, the CM said, “I am not aware of what is there in the recent technical committee report.”
When asked about KARC chairman R V Deshpande’s statement that he would become CM if Siddaramaiah permits, the CM said, “It is the MLAs of the party and the party high command who decide it.”
