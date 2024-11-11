Cabinet will discuss nature of probe into PPE kit scam: Home Minister

<p>Bengaluru: Dismissing the Opposition’s allegations that the ruling Congress was practising vendetta politics, Home Minister Dr <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> on Sunday asserted that the Cabinet would soon decide on the nature of the investigation into the <br>alleged PPE kit scam that took place during Covid-19, under the previous <br>BJP government. </p>.<p><strong>‘Open assurance’</strong></p>.<p>Parameshwara told reporters that the Congress party had made an open assurance to its voters ahead of Assembly polls in 2023, that all scams which took place under the previous regime would be probed by competent authorities and that there was no question of practising vendetta politics. </p>.<p>“We have ordered investigations as per our promise to voters. The Cabinet sub-committee will meet and discuss the modalities to be adopted to probe the PPE Kit scam, exposed by the Justice Cunha Commission. Once the Cabinet sub-committee finalizes the modalities, it will be discussed again in the Cabinet, before spelling out the next course of action,” he explained.</p>.<p>He noted that the Cunha Commission was looking into each and every aspect of the scams that took place during the previous government’s tenure.</p>.Tumakuru to become Greater Bengaluru? 'Yes,' says minister G Parameshwara.<p>“The previous government imported PPE kits, paying a huge sum of Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per unit from China, instead of procuring the same PPE kit that was produced locally at Rs 300 to Rs 400,” he said.</p>.<p>“Shouldn’t the government take action on erring officials and those responsible for the deaths of innocents?,” the minister said, pointing to the case of 26 people who died due to the lack of supply of oxygen in Chamarajanagar district. </p>