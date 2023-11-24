Cabinet's move in DKS case an insult to democracy, says former Karnataka minister K S Eshwarappa

Shivamogga: Former minister K S Eshwarappa stated that the State Cabinet's decision to withdraw permission given to CBI by the previous BJP-led government to probe the disproportionate assets case against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is an insult to democracy.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said a thief will always be a thief and can never escape from punishment. “Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will go to jail one day. The CBI investigation into the disproportionate assets case against him is in the final stage. Under such circumstances, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has withdrawn permission given for the probe.

Slamming the Congress-led state government, he said that it is behaving as if it could do anything just because it has a majority. This government is shielding murderers, looters and goondas, he remarked.