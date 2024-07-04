Calling it out: Karnataka to end 'humiliating' courtroom practice

Bengaluru: Karnataka will end the "humiliating" and "age-old" practice of shouting the names of witnesses and accused in courtrooms, according to a new policy that was approved in the Cabinet on Thursday.

The 'Law and Policy' document, anchored by Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, promises several other reforms to make the state’s administration and justice system accessible, accountable and respectful for citizens.

"Those who approach the courts of law seeking justice as parties or come to assist the courts in administration of justice as witnesses are to be treated with respect," the document states.

The government is committed to "do away with the present system of calling witnesses, accused etc by openly shouting their names without any prefixes attached to their names," the document states. "This age-old system of calling, which is humiliating, will be brought to a halt by bringing in suitable amendments to the Act and rules."