Calling it out: Karnataka to end 'humiliating' courtroom practice

Bengaluru: Karnataka will end the "humiliating" and "age-old" practice of shouting the names of witnesses and accused in courtrooms, according to a new policy that was approved in the Cabinet on Thursday.
The 'Law and Policy' document, anchored by Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, promises several other reforms to make the state’s administration and justice system accessible, accountable and respectful for citizens.
"Those who approach the courts of law seeking justice as parties or come to assist the courts in administration of justice as witnesses are to be treated with respect," the document states.
The government is committed to "do away with the present system of calling witnesses, accused etc by openly shouting their names without any prefixes attached to their names," the document states. "This age-old system of calling, which is humiliating, will be brought to a halt by bringing in suitable amendments to the Act and rules."
"It is a basic tenet of criminal law that an accused is presumed to be innocent till proven guilty. Adhering to due process of law is a constitutional mandate," the government has said.
The government, in the document, promises facilities in the dock at all courts for the accused to sit during trial.
In another reform, the government wants to create an "ombudsman type of institution" for citizens with grievances against the government. "The similarly circumstanced people need not be compelled to go to court...," the document states. "This will show the government in good light and prevent unnecessary litigation."
Establishment of 100 fast-track courts, conducting court sittings inside prisons, setting up an Advocates’ Academy in North Karnataka, using technology to record evidence and enhance conviction rates are on the government’s agenda.
Further, Patil's department wants to make villages litigation-free (Vyajya-mukta Grama). A survey of pending court cases in villages will be taken up in a phased manner. Alternative dispute resolution systems will be deployed.
The 'Law and Policy' document also proposes legislation to ensure officials adhere to laws. "No officer is authorised to do anything not sanctioned by law. For such acts, the government will not be saddled with liability and the officer will be personally liable," the document states.
Laws to prevent theft of voters’ information, regulate online loan agencies, safeguard farmers’ interests, secure drinking waters among others will be introduced, the government has said.
Published 04 July 2024, 15:06 IST