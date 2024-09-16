Came to B C Road accepting challenge: VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell as tensions escalate in Dakshina Kannada

He said, “While staging a protest condemning the Nagamangala riot in Mangaluru, I had issued a statement on Eid Milad rally. However, Sharif has countered my statement and challenged me to arrive at B C Road. If needed I am ready to visit a masjid as well in the future,” he challenged.

“The challenge was not only for Sharan Pumpwell. It was a challenge to the entire Hindutva workers,” he said.

The VHP and Bajrang Dal workers shouted slogans on the national highway near Sri Rakteshwari Temple in B C Road while demanding the arrest of Mohammed Sharif.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Western Range Amit Singh, DK SP Yathish N, Assistant Commissioner Harshavardhan, and Tahsildar Archana Bhat are camping at the spot.

Superintendent of Police Yathish N said that security has been strengthened to check any untoward incidents following the challenge posed by a leader.