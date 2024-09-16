Came to B C Road accepting challenge: VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell as tensions escalate in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: Tension prevailed at B C Road in Dakshina Kannada after a large number of Hindu leaders including VHP and Bajrang Dal workers gathered following an alleged voice message of Bantwal TMC's (Town Municipal Council) former president Mohammed Sharif challenging Sharan Pumpwell to face them while holding Eid Milad procession on Monday.
Vishwa Hindu Parishad Dakshina Karnataka Prantha Joint Secretary Sharan Pumpwell said, “Accepting the challenges, I have arrived at B C Road. We have faced several challenges in the past. Scores of workers have been booked for facing challenges and laid down their lives in the past. We are ready to face challenges even in the future. It is a victory for Hindutva as a large number of people have gathered without any invitation,” he said while addressing scores of VHP and Bajrang Dal workers at B C Road.
He said, “While staging a protest condemning the Nagamangala riot in Mangaluru, I had issued a statement on Eid Milad rally. However, Sharif has countered my statement and challenged me to arrive at B C Road. If needed I am ready to visit a masjid as well in the future,” he challenged.
“The challenge was not only for Sharan Pumpwell. It was a challenge to the entire Hindutva workers,” he said.
The VHP and Bajrang Dal workers shouted slogans on the national highway near Sri Rakteshwari Temple in B C Road while demanding the arrest of Mohammed Sharif.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Western Range Amit Singh, DK SP Yathish N, Assistant Commissioner Harshavardhan, and Tahsildar Archana Bhat are camping at the spot.
Superintendent of Police Yathish N said that security has been strengthened to check any untoward incidents following the challenge posed by a leader.
Published 16 September 2024, 06:28 IST