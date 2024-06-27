Campus catchments bringing change

The St Aloysius group of institutions, situated in the heart of Mangaluru city, is also focusing efforts towards water conservation. The administration has decided to implement rainwater harvesting in five phases. So far, three phases have been implemented. In the first phase, rainwater from the roofs of campus buildings was diverted to the water outlets on campus. In the second phase, water from the interlocked floors on campus was channelled to a large tank, where it was filtered using gravel, sand, and charcoal, and connected to an 80-foot-deep well. The water from the well is used to water the gardens on campus from October to May.