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Homeindiakarnataka

Can BJP-JD(S) create another DKS in B'luru South, asks Karnataka CM

Asked whether he should be CM for only two years, Shivakumar called on the people to ensure the Congress emerged victorious in the 2028 elections.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 02:07 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 02:07 IST
KarnatakaIndian PoliticsDK Shivakumar

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