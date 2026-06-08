Can BJP-JD(S) create another DKS in B'luru South, asks Karnataka CM

<p>Bengaluru: In a politically loaded statement aimed at winning over BJP-JD(S) workers on his home turf, the Chief Minister asked the alliance if it could create another D K Shivakumar in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru </a>South district. </p>.<p>“Is it possible for the BJP and the JD(S) to create another D K Shivakumar in this district (Bengaluru South)? Certainly not. The workers of the BJP and the Janata Dal must understand this clearly,” he said while addressing gratitude meetings across Kanakapura constituency. </p>.<p>Shivakumar’s elevation as the CM has been widely interpreted as a potentially big boost for the Congress in the Old Mysore region, where the landowning <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vokkaligas">Vokkaliga </a>community has traditionally been dominant.</p>.D K Shivakumar’s likely elevation bodes ill for JD(S) in Karnataka polls.<p>The CM’s statement, which came during his first visit to his home constituency Kanakapura after taking over the top post, could be perceived as him setting the stage for the 2028 Assembly polls. </p>.<p>“Even if you don’t agree with anyone else, your own conscience must agree. P G R Sindhia, Vishwanath, Narayana Gowda, and U K Swamy all contested the elections against me. Now they are standing with me, by my side. Are they fools? No—they have joined hands with me because they know another Shivakumar will not come along, and because they want what is good for the people (sic),” said the CM. </p>.<p>Asked whether he should be CM for only two years, Shivakumar called on the people to ensure the Congress emerged victorious in the 2028 elections.</p>.<p>If the Congress returns to power in 2028 with a majority, it will end the four-decade-long trend in Karnataka, where the ruling party has not been returned to power with a majority since 1985. </p>