<p>Mysuru: "All the JD(S) members publicly and boldly say that H D Kumaraswamy will be the Chief Minister in the future. Can the BJP leaders say that R Ashoka will be the CM?" asked Arkalgud MLA A Manju.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, on Monday, he was reacting to Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R Ashoka's statement on Kumaraswamy becoming the CM.</p> .H D Kumaraswamy responsible for imprisonment of Prajwal Revanna: Maddur MLA.<p>"The NDA alliance will come to power in Karnataka in 2028. We wish that Kumaraswamy will become the Chief Minister. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda will discuss and decide on who will be the CM", he said.</p>