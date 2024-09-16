'Can democracy be preserved through human chain?' Kumaraswamy asks Congress govt in Karnataka

Noting that CM Siddaramaiah has been in power for a year and four months (since May 20, 2023), the JD(S) state president said, "Yet, local body elections have not been conducted. Your (CM/govt) democracy and people-oriented approach seem only to shine in advertisements! Your actions are more about propaganda than actual governance."

"Can democracy be preserved through the human chain? Is the misuse of taxpayers money an embellishment for democracy?" he further questioned, demanding "First, announce local body elections. Strengthen the true democratic chain. #SaveDemocracy."