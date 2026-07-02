Can't find name in 2002 SIR list? EC suggests alternatives

<p>Bengaluru: After complaints were raised by several voters in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> that they were unable to locate their names as well as that of their parents in the electoral roll of the base year (2002), to fill the enumeration form during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">Special Intensive Revision (SIR)</a> of electoral rolls, a senior Election Commission official on Wednesday suggested alternatives. </p>.<p>The draft electoral roll will be published on August 5.</p>.<p>“If you or your immediate family members cannot be located on the 2002 SIR list, you can choose progeny and relative mapping or register as a new voter during the claims and objections phase by filing Form 6 [for new voter registration],” said S Yogeshwar, joint chief electoral officer, Karnataka.</p>.<p>According to the official, a voter whose name is in the 2025 electoral roll but not in the 2002 list needs to mention a relative who figures in the 2002 SIR list. The 2002 list is accessible through https://voters.eci.gov.in/searchInSIR.</p>.SIR in Bengaluru: Nearly 72% voters mapped; final electoral roll to be published on October 7.<p>“If your parents’ names are missing from the 2002 list, you need not panic. The system allows you to map your relationship to any paternal or maternal relative (such as siblings of parents) who is verified on the 2002 list. The relative could be enrolled as a voter anywhere in India as the BLO can access the data from the centralised portal to verify him or her as a genuine citizen,” explained the official, adding that no supporting document to establish the relationship is needed to be submitted along with the enumeration form.</p>.<p>“Only if the voter gets a notice seeking additional documents for verification after the draft rolls are published, they need to submit any one of the 12 documents approved by the Election Commission,” added Yogeshwar. Voters who have no relatives on the 2002 list will be treated as a new voter.</p>.<p>“Once the draft electoral roll is published on August 5, the ‘Claims and Objections’ window will be open (August 5-September 4), during which one can submit Form 6 along with a compulsory Declaration Form and one of the 12 approved documents, to claim inclusion in the final voter list,” explained the official.</p>