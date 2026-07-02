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Homeindiakarnataka

Can't find name in 2002 SIR list? EC suggests alternatives

According to the official, a voter whose name is in the 2025 electoral roll but not in the 2002 list needs to mention a relative who figures in the 2002 SIR list.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 23:33 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 23:33 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsElection Commissionspecial intensive revision

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