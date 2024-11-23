Can't say we won't ink deals, D K Shivakumar on Adani investments

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka, a state where Congress arguably has its strongest government in India, is unlikely to review or reconsider business ties with indicted billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate for the time being.</p>.<p>The Adani Group has plans to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in a phased manner in Karnataka.</p>.<p>In June 2023, just after coming to power in Karnataka, an Adani Group delegation met Industries Minister M B Patil. After the meeting, Patil had said that the state would welcome investments by the likes of Adani and Ambani. </p>.Bribery charges against Gautam Adani raises concern on market, public disclosure lapses.<p>When asked if Karnataka will decide not to ink investment agreements with Adani, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said: “I can’t say that. If there’s a clean project without any bribery, there’s no problem. I won’t discuss that now. Whoever wants to come (invest), let them come.”</p>.<p>Shivakumar admitted that there are Adani-linked projects in Karnataka, but insisted that the Modi administration must act first against the indicted businessman. “We will think about (Adani’s) projects in the state, but let the central government act first. Let them make a start. Let there be an FIR. There must be an arrest. The central government should start criminal proceedings. If they write to us, we will act accordingly. That’s what we’re insisting on. Our leaders will raise the issue in Parliament, too. But there must be some plan of action by the central government,” he said.</p>.<p>“This is a very important issue. So, I want to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi through you (media) that it’s futile to protect (Adani). Your respect and the country’s respect should also be saved. Adani must be arrested,” Shivakumar said. </p>