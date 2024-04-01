Can't take blame for separating father, daughter: D K Shivakumar on induction of BJP leader's daughter in Congress

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that the party had not taken any decision on inducting Nisha Yogeshwar, daughter of BJP leader and former minister C P Yogeshwar, as he did not want to carry the ‘blame and burden’ of separating father and daughter for political gain.
Yogeshwar is presently a BJP MLC and had won from Channapatna Assembly segment as independent once and twice on a Congress ticket. He got elected on BJP and Samajwadi Party tickets once each.
The actor-turned-politician lost the segment to JD(S)’ leader H D Kumaraswamy twice.
Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said, “There has been talk about her joining our party for a while now. Though she is a mature adult and can take decisions on her own, her induction has been put on hold.”
“In our (Vokkaliga) tradition, a girl is under the care of her father till she is married off. I have observed her media statement. But we cannot take a hurried decision,” he said.
Shivakumar said Nisha met him and his brother (D K Suresh) and requested them to induct her into the party.
‘“I know that she was told by her father’s supporters and BJP workers that she will have a better future in Congress than by remaining with her father. But I am not ready to take the blame of dividing their family for political gain,” he said.
‘Don’t want to be villain’
If she was adamant to work for Congress, he could not push her out, the deputy chief minister said. However, he did not want to be seen as a villain in his community, Shivakumar said.
Earlier, Nisha told reporters, “It is my decision to join Congress. I am grown up and can take decisions independently. My relationship with my family is different from what I choose as my career,” she said.
