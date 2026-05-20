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Homeindiakarnataka

Canada High Commissioner Chris Cotter meets CM

This was Cooter’s first formal bilateral engagement with a southern Indian state.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 02:48 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 02:48 IST
CanadaKarnatakaSiddarmaiah

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