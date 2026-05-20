<p>Canadian High Commissioner Chris Cooter met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and held talks on Tuesday. </p>.<p>This was Cooter’s first formal bilateral engagement with a southern Indian state.</p>.<p>“Canada is committed to deepening trade, energy and people-to-people ties with Karnataka. Cities, like Bengaluru, increasingly function as India’s global-facing innovation corridors, bringing together deep tech talent, advanced industry, research institutions and globally integrated supply chains,” Cooter said in a statement. </p>.Karnataka keen partner with world for people-to-people collaboration: CM Siddaramaiah.<p>A significant share of Indian technology companies expanding in Canada, such as Infosys, TCS, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra, are headquartered or rooted in Karnataka, employing tens of thousands of workers across Canadian provinces, the statement read.</p>.<p>Canada already has a “deep and established presence” in Karnataka, particularly in technology, aerospace, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and life sciences, it said.</p>