Can't call any part of India Pakistan: CJI on Karnataka HC judge's remark

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, on Wednesday, closed the suo motu proceedings against the Karnataka High Court judge, which the Supreme Court had initiated over the latter's objectionable comments.

Accepting the judge's apology, Chandrachud said that 'we can't call any part of territory of India as Pakistan.'

He added "Courts have to be careful and not make comments which may be construed as misogynistic or prejudicial to any segment of society."

The Karnataka HC judge had earlier referred to a part of Bengaluru as Pakistan, owning to the Muslim population there, drawing ire.

Following this comment, a petition was moved to stop live streaming of court proceedings, which the Karnataka HC passed orders on yesterday.

Today, the CJI-led five-judge bench cautioned High Courts against stopping streaming of live proceedings because some controversial remarks of judges have been circulated, saying "Answer to sunlight is more sunlight", Bar and Bench reported.

(With PTI inputs)