Can’t drop 2022 Hubballi riots case just because DKS wrote for it: Karnataka Home Minister

Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Tuesday that the case, pertaining to the 2022 riots in Hubballi, cannot be withdrawn just because Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has written a letter demanding the same.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, “A number of legislators have written to the home department with an appeal to withdraw the case. We cannot decide as soon as the letter is received. It is sent to the Cabinet sub-committee, after it is scrutinised at the level of the home department. Finally, it comes up before the Cabinet, which takes the final call.”
Through this, no community is being appeased. All governments have dropped cases against innocents. A number of such cases have been dropped in the last four years, the minister said.
‘Stop loose talk’
On the allegation by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara were responsible for the recent violence in Shivamogga, the home minister said she must stop loose talk on such matters.
“Can I say the incident happened due to provocation by Shobha Karandlaje?” he said. “She is in a responsible position and should speak after verifying the facts,” Parameshwara said.